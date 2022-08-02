GOSHEN — A Goshen man wanted in connection with the vehicular deaths of Leslie and Craig Coffman has been arrested.
Joshua Martinez, 21, Goshen, turned himself in to police Saturday. He is charged with two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more. Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno had issued a warrant for Martinez's arrest on July 22. Martinez is being held at the Elkhart County Jail.
Leslie and Craig Coffman were on their way home following a For King & Country concert on June 10. At 11:44 p.m., at West Pike and North Third streets, they were involved in a three-vehicle crash. Leslie, 44, died at the scene.
Katie Jones, 32, Battle Creek, Mich., told Goshen police officers she was northbound on Third Street in a 2016 Ford Focus and had a green light, while Craig Coffman, 48, Goshen, was headed southbound on Third Street in a 2016 Subaru Outback. Jones began to pull into the intersection and looked both ways when she saw a vehicle driven by Joshua Martinez, 21, Goshen, coming eastbound in a 2016 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed, and so Jones stopped, the report reads.
Martinez’s vehicle collided with Coffman’s vehicle, which then collided into Jones’ vehicle, police reported. Jones’ vehicle then went over the curb and broke a fire hydrant. Martinez and Craig Coffman were both incapacitated.
Martinez was transported to Goshen Hospital with complaint of pain to both legs.
Craig was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died June 25 from those injuries.
Jones was transported to Goshen Hospital with complaint of leg pain.