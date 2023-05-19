GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested after a stabbing was reported Thursday afternoon.
Javier Manges, 18, Goshen was arrested by Goshen police on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery after officers were called to 813 Emerson St., in reference to a stabbing. There, they found a 56-year-old man with a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper arm. He was transported to Goshen Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Manges’ 61-year-old grandmother, who was also at the home, sustained a minor injury but refused medical treatment, police reported.
Manges was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.