GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of keeping his father’s remains in a wheelbarrow at his home while collecting more than $46,000 in state and federal welfare funds over two years.
Irvin Nicholson Jr., 57, was charged with three Level 5 felony counts of welfare fraud and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a body Tuesday.
The case followed an investigation that began Sept. 6, 2019 when Goshen police responded to a call that human bones were found in a wheel barrow in the back yard of a home in the 500 block of North Seventh Street, a detective said in a probable cause affidavit.
An exam by a forensic anthropologist, including DNA analysis, helped identify the remains as Nicholson’s father, Irvin Nicholson Sr., according to the affidavit. An obituary showed he was 82 years old when he died.
The cause and manner of his death were undetermined.
Nicholson Jr. told a detective after arguing with his father about moving to a retirement home, he left to get help with the move in May 2017. When he came back, Nicholson Jr. said his father had disappeared, and he searched for him for hours before going to bed. He found his father’s body in a garage the next morning, believing Nicholson Sr. had fallen and struck his head, the affidavit shows.
Nicholson Jr. then wrapped his father in a blanket, placed the body in a wheelbarrow, stacked boxes on it, and apparently kept the remains like that for two years. When the family moved to Goshen in early 2019, Nicholson Jr. brought the remains along as well, according to the affidavit.
He told a detective he didn’t call police, fearing his grandchildren would be taken away.
Meanwhile, Nicholson Sr. continued to collect welfare deposits in a bank account after his death, and Nicholson Jr. told police he would use a card to spend that money, the affidavit shows.
A detective investigated records from the Social Security Office, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and the Indiana Public Retirement System.
The analysis found Nicholson Sr.’s account received:
• $27,210 from Social Security from May 2017 to August 2019;
• $9,318 from the personnel management office from May 2017 through September 2019;
• And $9,828 from INPRS from June 2017 to August 2019, the affidavit shows.
The charges against Nicholson Jr. were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.