GOSHEN — A Goshen man was airlifted by a medical helicopter following a crash at 5:41 a.m. Thursday at Ind. 119 and C.R. 13.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Carl Prince, 34, Goshen, was riding his bicycle southwest on Ind. 119, west of C.R. 13 directly in front of a 2017 Freightliner semi. The semi was driven by Maximillian Yoder, 48, Elkhart.
The investigating officer noted that Prince's bicycle's reflectors were unable to be seen at the time.
The semi hit the bicycle with its front passenger's side bumper, the officer reported, causing Prince to become incapacitated and have bruising. Prince was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.