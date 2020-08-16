A 44-year-old Goshen man was arrested after police responded to a call about a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.
Goshen police were called to the 2000 block of Elkhart Road around 2:05 a.m. Sunday where Nicholas Pernice, 1333 1/2 N. Chicago Ave., was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and to have operated his vehicle with a license of suspended prior.
He was also found to have a valid arrest warrant through LaGrange County, according to a police report.
Pernice was arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Scott Jones, 46, of Middlebury, reported to Goshen police around 9 a.m. Saturday his vehicle was damaged in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. A report was taken.
• Judith Adkins, 76, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police intentional damage to her car by another person while she was at the Walmart parking lot, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, around 1:20 p.m. Friday. A report was taken.
• Tonya Berkey, 57, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police just before 2 p.m. Friday damage to a window of her friend’s residence in the 1200 block of East Jackson Street. A report was taken.
THEFT
• Maria Lopez, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:10 a.m. Sunday that her family’s business trailer was stolen throughout the nighttime hours in the 100 block of North Indiana Ave. A report was taken.
• Neal Norris, 23, of Kokomo, reported to Goshen police around 4:25 p.m. Saturday that his bicycle was stolen from the 900 block of North Indiana Avenue on Sept. 2, 2019, after officers responded to an altercation between two parties. A report was taken.
• Bodhi Farquhar, 24, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 3:40 p.m. Saturday his motorcycle was stolen in the 2700 block of Oakwood Drive.
• Kelsey Bybee, 30, of Plymouth, reported to Goshen police around 3:30 p.m. Saturday that her cell phone was stolen by an unknown person while she was shopping at Discount Warehouse.
• Michael Isnogle, 25, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:15 a.m. Saturday items stolen from his unlocked car during the overnight hours in the 100 block of Crescent Street. A report was taken.
• Kenneth Geljack, 50, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 2:20 p.m. Friday an unknown subject stole his utility trailer containing a large amount of construction tools in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 in Goshen. A report was taken.
• Wayne Stutsman, 55, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police just before 4 p.m. Friday his moped battery was stolen during the overnight hours in the 1000 block of South 9th Street. A report was taken.
• Charles Rhodes, 59, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 7:40 p.m. Friday the theft of his license plate in the 200 block of Blackport Drive. A report was taken.
• Juan Gonzalez, 30, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police just before 8 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was stolen earlier in the week by an unknown person in the 100 block of South Silverwood Lane. A report was taken.
CHILD MOLESTATION
Goshen police responded to the 700 block of South 12th Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday in reference to a child molestation. A report was taken.
CRASH
• Tantiniya Bradley, 23, of Elkhart, called Goshen police around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to report her vehicle was damaged in a possible hit and run accident that occurred in the parking lot of 508 W. Lincoln Ave. Police arrived, observed the damage and a report was taken. The investigation is ongoing, according to a police report.
• Goshen police responded to a crash in the 600 block of Lincolnway East around 2:45 p.m. Friday involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Jimmy Hester, 62, of Goshen, who was driving the motorcycle, did not sustain any injuries, according to a police report. The driver of the other vehicle involved was unable to be located and a report was taken.
STRANGULATION
• Rickie Stevens, 59, was arrested by Goshen police in the 100 block of South Cottage Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday for domestic battery and strangulation. The victim, a 48-year-old female, complained of pain and sustained bruising to her neck, arm and back, according to a police report. The victim went to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment. Stevens was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was taken.
• A 24-year-old reported being strangled by a known person in the 800 block of River Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. The alleged victim refused medical attention. A report was taken and charges were sent to the prosecutor for review.
BATTERY
• Marco Gomez, 45, 803 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 10:55 p.m. Saturday for two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and two counts of strangulation. The victims received minor injuries and were medically cleared by Goshen EMS, according to a police report. Gomez was transported to Elkhart County Jail and a report was taken.
• A 29-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police around 8:40 p.m. Friday he was battered by two known subjects in the 500 block of Silverwood Lane. A report was taken.
TRESSPASSING
Goshen police were called to Model Elementary, 412 S. Green Road, around 9:35 p.m. Friday in reference to subjects on the roof. Three juveniles were located on the roof and taken home. Police spoke with their parents, according to a police report.
OWI
• Gerardo Nunez Aponte, 43, 508 N. 8th St., Goshen, was found to have been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after Goshen police made a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of North 5th Street and Middlebury Street. Aponte was transported to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw with the results pending, according to a police report. He was incarcerated in Elkhart County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated.
• A 52-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop by Goshen police near the intersection of South 15th Street and East Monroe Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday. According to a police report, Kraig Bontrager, 425-B N. State St., Shipshewana, was found to be operating while intoxicated and arrested. He submitted to a chemical test and provided a certified breath sample of .173, police stated in the report. He was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
HARASSMENT
Goshen police responded to 909 W. Lincoln Ave. after a 16-year-old female reported she received threats of physical harm from known individuals using social media around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The subjects were located in the area and denied making the alleged threats. A report was taken.
SHOPLIFTING
Nelson Bonds, 54, 1018 S. 2nd St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 1 p.m. Saturday for theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. He was released at the scene pending a future court date.
RAPE
A 30-year-old woman reported to Goshen police around 9:15 p.m. Saturday she was raped by a known subject in June 2020 within Goshen city limits. A report was taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.