Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.