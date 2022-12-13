GOSHEN — Beginning Thursday, Shanklin Park will light up the night and the public is invited to view this Christmas spectacle.
The Goshen Parks Department installed a new “Goshen’s Nights of Lights” drive-thru display at Shanklin Park on Tuesday.
The display will be available each day starting this Thursday through Jan. 15 until 10 p.m. There will be more than 60 lit silhouettes with the following themes: Candy Land, Toy Land and Reindeer in Training.
According to Goshen Parks Department Recreation Director Kimberly Stephens, visitors viewing the lights should stay to the right right once entering the park, and travel around the back of the park to view the entire light show.
The display is starting small with intentions to grow in future years. The display is free to public.