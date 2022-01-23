Goshen library opens charging station

GOSHEN —The Goshen Public Library has set up an electrical vehicle charging station in the north parking lot.
The EV charging station is available to the public 24/7 on a first-come/first-serve basis for a two-hour charging session, according to a news release. The station is dual-port, and two cars can simultaneously charge.
“This is the first of two stations installed in Goshen and one of 11 charging stations coming to the region over the next year funded in part by the Volkswagen emissions settlement,” said Senior Environmental Planner Leah Thill with the Michiana Area Council of Governments in the release. “Public charging will be available in Culver, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend, and Warsaw. Access to charging in downtowns and other destinations like the library will give potential electric vehicle drivers greater range confidence, reducing the range anxiety that can be a key barrier to switching to an electric vehicle. MACOG was pleased to assist in implementing this project as part of our commitment to cleaner air in our region, by encouraging the adoption of cleaner vehicles.”
Ann-Margaret Rice is library director.
“The Goshen Public Library is the perfect location for an EV charging station,” Rice said in the release. “The library is open to everyone and provides access to essential services while waiting for your vehicle to charge. Someone on a business trip would have Internet access and the ability to copy, print, and fax. Families could explore the Children’s Room to find their next great read that would kindle educational curiosities and ignite a lifelong love of learning.”
The Friends of Goshen Public Library contributed additional funds, and MACOG and NIPSCO contributed $500 each toward the cost.
There is no fee to charge electric vehicles for the next two years. Users will need to download the ChargePoint app or obtain a ChargePoint card.
To learn more about the charging process, visit www.chargepoint.com/resources/how-start-charge-chargepoint-station/.
