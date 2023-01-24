Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.