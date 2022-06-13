GOSHEN — With dangerously hot weather moving in through Elkhart County this week, Goshen residents may need a place to cool down.
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warning from noon Tuesday through midnight Wednesday, with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible.
Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the warning from the NWS states.
In talking with the Goshen Public Library, the city of Goshen has designated the library, 601 S. Purl St., a cooling center during these times of extreme weather. The library hours for the remainder of this week are:
• Tuesday 1–8 p.m.
• Wednesday 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
• Thursday 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
• Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
The NWS recommends being prepared to drink plenty of fluids and staying in an air-conditioned room or out of the sun if possible. Additionally, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman asked residents to look after one another.
“Please check on your friends, family, neighbors, the homeless and the elderly during this time of extreme heat,” he said. “If you know of anyone in need of assistance, don’t hesitate to call for help.”
Those who need assistance checking in on someone should contact Officer James Ballard at 574-536-1790. Call 911 for an emergency.