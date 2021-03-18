Goshen leaders call out Norfolk Southern for train traffic solutions

GOSHEN — Goshen’s mayor and public safety leaders, along with the Elkhart County sheriff, want a meeting with Norfolk Southern railroad managers by the start of May to work out how to unclog train congestion in the city.
A strongly worded letter, with words like “hostage” and “parking lot,” was released Thursday and addressed to the rail corporation’s board of directors via its government relations wing. The document expresses concerns the current volume of rail traffic is affecting quality of life and impeding public safety responses by blocking local crossings with moving and stopped trains.
“Our community continues to be negatively impacted by the presence of the Elkhart Railyard and the continued uptick of rail traffic to include both moving trains as well as stopped trains,” the letter states.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Police Chief Jose Miller, Fire Chief Dan Sink and Sheriff Jeff Siegel were the primary signers of the letter, and it was sent under Siegel’s letterhead.
The group said rail traffic has increased since a third line was added to the tracks running along U.S. 33 between Goshen and Elkhart and the railyard was expanded. Multiple crossings are often blocked for at least an hour, the letter states, and up to three hours recently.
“A couple of weeks ago, the City of Goshen was held hostage by stopped trains for nearly three hours,” the letter states. “When the trains stop, they tend to do so in an area that impacts multiple grade crossings with very few options to navigate around the blockages.”
The letter says blockages affect police, fire and medical personnel in quickly responding to emergency situations; school buses from getting students to and from school; and tractor-trailers and other transportation vehicles driving routes as part of local industrial operations.
The letter also acknowledges plans are in motion to build new bypasses over the rail line, but the blocked crossings are impeding traffic along U.S.33 now. Approximately 90 or more trains have been said to run along the line each day. Design and study work is underway on a state-managed county project to build a new overpass at Concord Mall, closer to Elkhart, running from Concord Mall Drive over to Sunnyside Avenue and C.R. 13. The project is aimed at reducing vehicle congestion at rail crossings, though work isn’t scheduled to begin until 2023, according to local plans.
The letter also criticizes an Indiana Supreme Court ruling Norfolk Southern won in September 2018, which prevents police in local jurisdictions from ticketing railroad companies for blocking crossings over extended periods of time. The group said the decision stripped communities of the only authority they had to “discourage” blockages.
“Norfolk Southern has defended its position as a means to protect interstate commerce. However, this practice has negatively impacted, or halted, interstate commerce in our community,” the letter states.
The letter calls on the company’s board to meet with Goshen city leaders by no later than May 1.
“Please come prepared with your plan and commitment, in writing, to stop using our community as a parking lot,” the letter states.
In addition to Stutsman, Miller, Sink and Siegel, the letter was co-signed by the Elkhart County Commissioners, the Goshen City Council, members of the city Board of Public Works and Safety, state Rep. Joanna King and state Sen. Blake Doriot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.