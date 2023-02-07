GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday gave Goshen landlord Ron Davidhizar 30 days to fix one of his rentals or face penalties.
The property, which is occupied by a tenant, has had some of the 13 violations repaired, rental compliance officer Ryan Conrad told the board. He inspected the home at 518 E. Jefferson St. that morning and there was a new roof installed.
“But there are still a number of other violations,” Conrad said.
He added two new problems as well: the heating system is intermittent and the flooring is unstable.
Board members were concerned about the heating, especially with a tenant living there. Conrad told the board that the tenant was using space heaters and the oven when the furnace failed.
Board member Mike Landis believed the furnace should be prioritized. Board member Barb Swartley agreed.
The board opted to give Davidhizar 20 more days to fix everything on the inspection list and move forward with the furnace being repaired. All repairs need to be completed within 30 days. The next hearing will be March 13.
Davidhizar did not attend the hearing.
Board members also:
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase of two salt/sand spreaders from W.A. Jones Truck Bodies and Equipment for $117,952.
• Approved and authorized Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to execute and agreement with Communication Company of South Bend for the installation of an updated fire alarm system at the city’s Police and Courts Building. The cost will be $26,136.