INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society announce the issuance of more than $450,000 to benefit 14 Indiana-based historical societies.
The society’s most recent Heritage Support Grants were made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., a news release stated. The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024.
The most recent recipients include:
Goshen Historical Society, Elkhart County
The Goshen Historical Society received $35,840 to address several issues at the museum ranging from damaged windows to ADA-accessibility.
“The display windows have been needing to be replaced for some time — they’ve lost their airtightness and there’s cracks in the corners,” President of the Goshen Historical Society Ron Hoke said.
A set of windows on the second floor are also being restored with the funds.
“The other part of it is making the front door ADA accessible for public access,” Hoke added.
The projects are part of the larger overall capital improvement plan for the museum.
The work will allow the museum to better protect its exhibits and provide more accessible entry to the museum.
LaGrange County Historical Society, LaGrange County
The LaGrange County Historical Society received $30,000 to restore and re-install a stained-glass window on the building’s south side. The original glass was installed over 100 years ago by Kokomo Glass. The historical society was founded later in 1967.
In Nov. 2019, a storm caused the storm window protecting the stain glass to fall out. Without protection, wear and tear on the stain glass caused the need for repair work on that, too, as it degraded. In June 2020, the LaGrange County Community Foundation awarded the historical society with a matching Community Impact Grant for $5,000 to repair and re-install the window. In March 2021, the window pieces were removed for storage while they awaiting repairs after the LaGrange County historical Society discovered that it would cost as much as $40,000 to repair and re-install the window.
“Right now it’s got plywood,” McCoy explained. “We had to get it out so the window didn’t get damaged any more than it was.”
Since then, president of the LaGrange County Historical Society Bryan McCoy now estimates the cost of repair and re-install to be as much as $63,000 due to increase in supply chain and other cost-increasing concerns.
Brovard Studio, Fairfield, Iowa, a company that specializes in stained glass window design and restoration, will do work. The Heritage Support Grants puts the society about $10,000 short of its goal to replace it. Contact the LaGrange County Historical Society at 260-350-8561.
Heritage Support Grants serve Indiana’s local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites, and recognizes the critical role these organizations play in upholding the state’s heritage. The grants fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the areas of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Access and Inclusion), Sustainability and Planning. Learn more at www.indianahistory.org/grants.
Guidelines and applications are available on the IHS website at www.indianahistory.org/grants or by calling the IHS at 317-232-1882.