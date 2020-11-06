GOSHEN — The Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club met recently at Maplecrest Country Club to celebrate the 20th year of the Goshen Kiwanis Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation formed to serve the three Goshen Kiwanis Clubs with their local philanthropic projects allowing donations to be tax deductable.
The Foundation was formed in 2000 and has each year donated the earnings from its endowment for scholarships for high school seniors and given grants for the benefit of children through local organizations, medical services or projects, according to a news release from Kiwanis officials. Most grants typically range between $500 and $1,000. A grant application may be requested by writing Goshen Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Goshen, IN 46527-0287.
One of this year’s projects was to help Destiny Rescue, an international organization working to rescue children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. After rescuing these individuals, a customized plan that may include housing, education, counseling and job training helps them to live out a hope-filled future, the news release stated. This work aligns with the Kiwanis’ motto “Children — priority one.”
Chris Russell, National Director of Development for Destiny Rescue was present to receive a check for $13,500 to further the efforts of the organization. To reach this total, the Foundation grant matched donations from Kiwanis Club members. He spoke to the need and gave an example of a recent rescue with thanks to the Club and Foundation for its generous support, officials stated.
Introduced were newly elected board members Rod Pletcher and Allan Kauffman. Officers elected were Loretta Salchert, president; Jerry Gray, vice president; Denise Davis, secretary; and Lisa Meade, treasurer.
The Foundation will accept donations from the public, which may be anonymous, if desired. Checks or money orders should be made payable to Goshen Kiwanis Foundation with a notation of the designated recipient on the Memo line.
