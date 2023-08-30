INDIANAPOLIS — A Goshen Junior High School teacher is one of 13 teachers in the state selected by Teach Plus for its 2023-24 Policy Fellowship.
The Fellowship is a yearlong opportunity for current educators to learn about the policy landscape and advocate for solutions that improve opportunities for students, all while maintaining their critical role as classroom teachers.
“I’m excited to join the Teach Plus Indiana Policy Fellowship and look forward to using my voice to help make a difference in educational policies,” said Edgar Saucedo-Davila, a Goshen Junior High School Spanish teacher. “I hope I can bring perspectives from my classroom and my students’ lived experiences to better inform our policymakers on what's best for students.”
“Having practitioners from the classroom participating in the policy dialogue is imperative as we continue to move forward in Indiana," said Rachel Hathaway, Teach Plus Indiana executive director.
Fellows will work on key education advocacy issues affecting students and communities in Indiana including teacher pipeline, school funding, student-centered learning, and student and teacher mental health.
The cohort includes school and district teachers of the year, with both union and non-union members. The fellows’ experience spans two to 26 years of teaching, with half the educators entering the profession via a traditional program and the other half coming in via an alternative pathway. With a third of the cohort identifying as teachers of color — compared to less than 10% of teachers statewide — Teach Plus Indiana Policy Fellows are reflective of the diversity of the state and its students. The educators hail from urban, rural, and suburban areas, teaching a variety of subjects and age levels from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The 2023-2024 Indiana Policy Fellows are: Ana Acosta, Bethel Park Elementary, Piloted Schools Indianapolis; Sarah Archer, Chapelwood Elementary School, MSD Wayne; Kelly Chevalier, Crown Point High School, Crown Point Community Schools; Ashley Hogan, Emma Donnan Middle School - Adelante Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools; Chelsea Howard, Union Jr.-Sr. High School, Union School Corp.; Eric Marty, Lawrence Central High School, MSD Lawrence Township; Kassondra Musick, Northview Middle School, MSD Washington Township; Edgar Saucedo-Davila, Goshen Junior High School, Goshen Community Schools; Shaunestte Smith, West Lafayette Elementary, West Lafayette Community School Corp.; Jeff Swisher, Oliver P. Morton High School, School City of Hammond; Hollie Vessels, Riverside Intermediate School, Hamilton Southeastern Schools; Deandrea Williams, Believe Circle City High School, Indianapolis Charter School; and Matthew Williams, Greencastle High School, Greencastle Community School Corporation.
Teach Plus' mission, according to a statement from the group, is to empower "excellent, experienced, and diverse teachers to take leadership over key policy and practice issues that advance equity, opportunity, and student success."