GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Relations Commission will be hosting a communitywide celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Shanklin Park in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.
Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and the emancipation of African American slaves throughout the Confederate South.
In 2021, it became an observed federal holiday after a majority approval by the U.S. House of Representatives and unanimous approval by the U.S. Senate. The city of Goshen adopted Juneteenth as a local holiday that same year.
In celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, Sunday’s event at Shanklin Park will feature local and regional artisans, performers and food vendors, with the main purpose being to celebrate, learn and connect with others, according to a provided news release.
Beyond vendor tables, the event will also feature a number of educational opportunities. Goshen Public Library will be printing library cards, community members will host Conversations on Reparations, and the Department of Environmental Resilience will share information about urban forestry.
In addition, LaCasa Inc. will be hosting a free two-hour public workshop on personal finance from 10 a.m. to noon.
According to AJ Delgadillo, director of community relations for the city, a communitywide celebration showcasing local performers, artisans and food vendors showcases just how much richer the Goshen community is when everyone is empowered to succeed.
“I’m excited for the celebration on Sunday,” Delgadillo said in a provided statement. “I’m also excited to see local artisans step into the spotlight.”
As a holiday, Juneteenth isn’t just a time to celebrate, but also a time for reflecting and acting, Delgadillo added, noting that the observation of Juneteenth includes empowering one’s neighbors to build their own opportunities, grow their own wealth, and bring everyone to the table.
“As a community we can say we’re welcoming, but it means a lot more when we have a way to recognize the contributions of our neighbors — especially our historically excluded neighbors,” Delgadillo said. “It’s worth our time to say ‘I’m glad for all my neighbors and I’m excited to build the future of our community together.’”
ELKHART CELEBRATION
Also Sunday, community members can head to the historic Roosevelt Park, 1508 Prairie St., Elkhart, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Elkhart Juneteenth Celebration 2022.
Featuring the theme “Keep Moving Forward,” Sunday’s event will feature offerings by Black-owned businesses and organizations from across Michiana, Black authors from across the country — both remote and on site, a flag-raising ceremony and words from Black community leaders.
In addition, event attendees can also enjoy live music from DJ Truth, a unity basketball game, a water splash zone, food, live performances and an ancestral moment of silence.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the Elkhart event, text Antwon at 574-326-4292 or DD at 404-438-1556.