GOSHEN — Turnout to the Goshen Invitational mirrored last year's record of 22 marching bands on Saturday.
Goshen High School band director Tom Cox said the number is the same as last year’s, which was also the highest number of bands they’ve ever had. Last year’s invitational brought Homestead Spartan Alliance Band and Snider Mighty Panther Marching Band, both of Fort Wayne, but this year’s brought Northrop Big Orange Pride and the Penn High School Marching Kingsmen back to Foreman Field at Goshen High School.
Several local bands joined the Goshen Crimson Band, which was among those performing for judging for the first time. As exhibitionists for the invitational, Goshen’s band was judged, but they weren’t ranked in the results.
“We’re thrilled with how we did,” Cox said. “It’s the home show so parents and friends and family were there. It’s really cool to see the new members, that lightbulb turn on, when they step out from behind the stands and everybody there.”
Cox said if they had been ranked, they’d have ranked second, below Carroll Charger Pride, who took first in Open Class A. Taking second was Penn High School Marching Kingsmen, and third was The Pride of Elkhart. Warsaw placed fourth, and Northrop Big Orange Pride took fifth.
In Open Class B, Concord Marching Minutemen placed first, Northridge Raider Band placed second, Pride of Plymouth placed third, and Columbia City Marching Eagles placed fourth.
In Open Class C, Fairfield Marching Pride placed first with Best Music and Best Effect, and NorthWood Red Regiment placed second with Best Visual. In Open Class D, Bremen Emerald Alliance took first, with Best Music and Best Effect and Jimtown Marching Jimmies took second, with Best Visual.
Wawasee Marching Warrior Pride placed first in ISSMA Scholastic Class Class B. They were also honored as Best Effect, Best Visual and Best Music.
South Bend Riley was the only band to perform in the ISSMA Festival Class, placing bronze.
This weekend, Elkhart County bands will face off at the Concord Invitational at Concord High School, while southern region schools including Wawasee will head off to the Baron Brigade Marching Invitational at DeKalb High School.