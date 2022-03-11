GOSHEN — An Interurban Trolley bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Elkhart Road.
The trolley crashed into a pole in the parking lot of Carpet Gallery.
"The trolley as involved in an accident," Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink at the scene. "We had to extricate the driver and a few other patrons on the bus."
Sink added that five ambulances had been called to the scene, with seven people transported to hospitals.
