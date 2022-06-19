GOSHEN — Susan Lanning, Goshen, was on hand for the city's Juneteenth celebration event Sunday.
"I've been waiting for it and wanting to come see it to educate myself better," Lanning said as the event was getting underway at Shanklin Park shortly after noon, with a number of local vendors and businesses taking part.
This year marks the first time the city of Goshen has officially celebrated Juneteenth, which honors when enslaved Black people in Texas were freed, representing the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865 at the end of the Civil War.
Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to approve June 19 as a national holiday, the Associated Press reported. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
AJ Delgadillo is community relations director for the city of Goshen.
"I'm pretty excited," he said, adding that he was glad for the weather, which wasn't too hot, and was excited for the upcoming live performances, especially the hip-hop dance workshop which was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. "We had a pretty decent rush (of people) right around noon."
Local artist Naila Suleiman, along with her daughter Manah, 9, were on hand selling prints, bookmarks, jewelry, greeting cards and other items, along with a number of other vendors.
"It's starting," Suleiman said as business began to pick up.
The Goshen Public Library was also set up at one of the event tables, offering those with GPL library cards the option to check out books related to the Juneteenth holiday which were on display.
"We've had one person check out a book so far," said Grace Thomas, who works at GPL in circulation.
Earlier, Delgadillo had touched on how the event was about recognition.
“As a community we can say we’re welcoming but it means a lot more when we have a way to recognize the contributions of our neighbors—especially our historically excluded neighbors,” Delgadillo said in a statement on the city's website. “It’s worth our time to say ‘I’m glad for all my neighbors and I’m excited to build the future of our community together.’”