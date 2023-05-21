GOSHEN — Sunny weather and near summer-like temperatures graced the Goshen Women’s Ride Sunday.
The first-time event got underway early in the afternoon. Sponsored by the city of Goshen’s Dept. of Environmental Resilience, as well as a number of local businesses, the ride began and ended at the Goshen Brewing Company, after heading south along the Millrace, then east, north and west around and through downtown Goshen.
Shae Dirks, an Americorps National Service member with the city, coordinated and led the riders on the event. She said that as of about 1:30 p.m., 28 riders had signed up.
“We were expecting about 20,” Dirks said, adding that the city hopes to make it an annual event.
Dirks said “Be the Change” was the slogan of the women-focused event, for which the Goshen Police Department also assisted.
During the course of the ride, three prominent women from Goshen’s history, Johanna Burkley, Emma Chandler and Alice Mummert, were honored and portrayed by local actors. Jamie Lake, Mara Miller and Anusha Ja portrayed each of the women, respectively, at three separate historical stops around the city, and Rebecca Akens assisted with historical research. In addition, Carrie Lee Bland-Kendall assisted with the presentation and video work of the ride, and the Michiana Area Council of Governments also supported the event.
“We want to encourage women to ride bikes,” Dirks added.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/environmental-resilience.