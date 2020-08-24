GOSHEN — A Goshen Health official said he is concerned about the lower numbers of people being tested in Elkhart County.
“While this past week has continued to be relatively stable for COVID-19 numbers, we’re concerned that the number of people being tested has lessened over the past several weeks," said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital's chief medical officer and infection disease specialist. "If you have symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild or if you have been exposed to someone who has the virus, we urge you to get tested.
"The reopening of schools will provide additional opportunities for the virus to spread, so all of us need to do our best to slow the spread of the virus at home and work. The precautions are just as important as ever: wearing masks, physical distancing (especially when indoors), hand washing and staying home when sick.”
Those wanting to be tested can find a local testing site by going online to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Monday, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 12,514 tests completed
- 1,572 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 12.8%)
- 10,713 negative test results
- 173 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 230 hospital admissions
- 219 hospital discharges
- 26 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
