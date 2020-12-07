GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital is looking at receiving its first COVID-19 vaccine supply as early as next week. The vaccines are coming at a time when the COVID-19 unit at the hospital is full with 42 patients.
Because the intensive care unit is full, surgeries at the hospital are still being canceled, health officials stated in a news release Monday.
“We are looking forward to having the first supply of vaccine available as soon as next week. Beginning to vaccinate people is one of the most critical efforts we’ve been waiting for that will save lives and reduce the number of people who need to be hospitalized," said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital's chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. "We appreciate everyone who follows the guidelines of wearing masks, physical distancing, hand washing and social distancing. You are making a difference in this pandemic. I particularly appreciate our business and community leaders who are supporting our community’s mask mandate. This part of Elkhart County’s safety plan goes a long way toward supporting our local economy.”
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Nov. 30, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 23,433 tests completed
- 3,794 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 16.5%)
- 19,173 negative test results
- 307 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 604 hospital admissions
- 562 hospital discharges
- 60 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
