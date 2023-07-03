GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital's Echocardiography Department has been recognized for 10 years of continuous accreditation for their commitment to improving patient outcomes and safety in echocardiography.
Since 2012, Goshen Hospital’s Echocardiography Department has been accredited by Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) Echocardiography. While accreditations are renewed every three years, the IAC Echocardiography milestone accreditation is new.
Echocardiography is an ultrasound used to assess areas of the heart. It can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women (of most racial and ethnic groups) in the United States. That’s why accurate heart screenings are so important.
“We’re proud of our colleagues’ dedication to meeting the IAC’s high standards for safe, effective and compassionate care in diagnosing heart and vascular disease,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “Meeting the criteria to maintain accreditation consistently keeps patient care at the forefront and helps us fulfill our mission of improving the health of our community.”
The IAC seal of accreditation is considered the gold standard for the field of echocardiography, indicating high quality patient care.