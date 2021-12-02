GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital is now seeing the highest number of COVID-19 admissions it’s had this year, causing interference with scheduling for surgeries, screenings and procedures.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Goshen Hospital is currently at 41, the highest number this year. Of that number, 35 of those positive patients were unvaccinated, according to a statement from Goshen Health. Health officials added that this week has been the highest surge Goshen Hospital has faced since November of 2020.
“There’s no denying this is a tough time for our community,” said Dr. Daniel Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist.. We’re heading into the holiday season after having missed our traditional gatherings last year. No one wants to hear that they need to have smaller gatherings or avoid getting together.
“Wearing masks while indoors continues to be one of the best ways of preventing the spread of the disease. Now, more than ever, we need everyone to pull together to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Nafziger added, “We continue to be encouraged at the protection offered by the vaccines. While people who are vaccinated are still getting COVID-19, the vast majority of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. If you have not yet chosen to be vaccinated, I urge you to talk to your primary care provider about the protection it could offer you.”
Goshen Health officials caution that regardless of vaccination, community members should wear a mask in public and take precautions to prevent spreading the virus.
