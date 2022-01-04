GOSHEN — The number of patients who died of COVID-19 at Goshen Hospital in December was 25, the highest number of patients to die in any month of the pandemic so far, according to information provided by Goshen Hospital officials.
“We are heart-broken for all the families who have lost their loved ones to this pandemic,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. “It doesn’t get any easier for us to lose the patients we’re doing our best to care for.”
The number of COVID-19 patients at Goshen Hospital was high the last two months of 2021 and is expected to remain high through January, due to holiday gatherings, low vaccination rates and low mask use in our community, the release reads.
“We continue to stand by vaccination as the best way to reduce the likelihood of hospitalization,” said Dr. Nafziger. “Wearing masks when indoors is also important and reducing your exposure to indoor events when you might be in close quarters with people outside your household. This will be critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks. Also, if you do get sick, stay home and get tested.”
Surgeries and screenings are being postponed for patients in need because local healthcare systems are overwhelmed fighting COVID-19, Goshen Health officials said.
"Healthcare workers are exhausted and discouraged," the release reads. "Please get vaccinated, get boosted and keep your COVID-19 risks low. It will take the work of the entire community to fight back this virus, decrease hospitalizations and lower COVID-19 death rates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.