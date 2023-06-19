GOSHEN — The city of Goshen hosted its second annual Juneteenth celebration at Shanklin Park Saturday.
The day, celebrated annually June 19, became a federally-recognized holiday in 2021 and recognizes the day that General Order, No. 3 was issued. On June 19, 1865, the order which enforced the Emancipation Proclamation was read to the last of the Black slaves, living in Texas.
“The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but it would be two and a half years until was it known now as ‘Juneteenth’, and it’s like an unofficial date where all the slaves were actually free,” explained Vice Chair of the Goshen Community Relations Commission Malik Cato.
Slaves were declared free in 1863 through the Emancipation Proclamation, and troops began traveling throughout slave-owning states reading the proclamation announcing the end of slavery in the United States, but in some states in the divided nation, the proclamation didn’t hold up. When the Civil War finally ended in April 1965, those states were reabsorbed into the United States, and their residents were made U.S. citizens again, soldiers traveled across the southern states making the announcement and June 19, finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to make the announcement to the last of the slaves.
In Texas, the celebrations began immediately and continued annually. The holiday became a state-recognized one by 1980 and other states began to follow suit until 2021 when it was declared a national holiday. For the population of Black slaves and their descendants, Juneteenth marks a kind of second Independence Day.
“As a holiday, it’s a time for celebration, but also a time for reflection, recognizing hardships of the past. It’s kind of bittersweet, but recognizing how far we’ve come since then, and taking the opportunity to recognize that and showcase talent, art, music, food of Black culture in the United States,” said Cato. “In a lot of ways, it’s the first Black holiday in the United States.”
In Goshen, the celebrations began last year in 2022, under the guidance of the city’s Community Relations Commission headed at the time by Director AJ Delgadillo.
“All of the United States, of course, has really really terrible racist history to varying degrees, but Goshen’s notable for being recognized as a Sundown Town, and the thing about it is Goshen’s history isn’t just a bad history, but it directly affects the present,” said Cato.
He went on to explain that while there is a Black community living in Goshen, it can feel small and lacking in presence.
“Because of that, it’s that much more important that we recognize that that community is there and bring people from this community and from surrounding communities to celebrate this first American Black holiday,” said Cato.
Goshen’s Juneteenth celebration featured food, performers, and informational booths at Shanklin Park Saturday afternoon.