GOSHEN — A Goshen home previously deemed unsafe for human habitation by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety is now facing a potential city lawsuit due to continued noncompliance with the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.
Following a review of the case Monday afternoon, board members voted to send the case on to the city’s legal department for enforcement after finding little action had been taken to rectify the situation during the 90 days the board had originally granted the homeowner back in March.
The home in question is located at 1602 S. 12th St. on the city’s south side. The owner of the home did not attend Monday’s hearing.
According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, the property was originally inspected Nov. 16, 2020, and was found to have numerous violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance. The property was then reinspected Feb. 8, showing no significant signs of improvement.
Following the Feb. 8 inspection, the owner was given until April 2 to have the property brought into compliance with city code or face possible sanctions. However, Eash indicated during the board’s March 29 meeting that an inspection of the home early that morning had revealed little to no action had been taken to repair the violations.
A breakdown of the safety violations witnessed by Eash during his inspection included:
• The water heater was not working and needed to be replaced.
• The plumbing system was not in working order and needed to be assessed and repaired. It was noted that Goshen Utilities Office records showed there had been no water usage at the property since 2014.
• The interior of the property had accumulated trash, debris, numerous containers of human waste and animal feces. Carpets throughout the home were also stained and had embedded animal waste.
• Many of the property’s exits were blocked due to the accumulation of materials and needed to be cleaned in order to allow for safe egress out of the property in case of emergency.
• Furnace and duct work needed to be assessed to see if they were in working order so that an adequate amount of heat could be supplied to the property.
• Utilities needed to be turned back on and be in proper working order.
City attorney Bodie Stegelmann noted at the time that the case is particularly concerning given that the owner lives in the house, whereas most houses brought before the board exhibiting similarly unsafe conditions are typically unoccupied. Stegelmann also noted that finances did not appear to be an issue for the homeowner.
Given the extent of the listed safety issues and the lack of observed repairs, board members ultimately found the home to be in violation of the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance and unsafe for human habitation.
A motion was then passed to set a rehearing date for Monday’s meeting to determine what progress, if any, had been made on the required repairs.
However, during his presentation Monday afternoon, Eash informed the board’s members that an inspection of the home that morning had again revealed only minimal action related to the repair of the code violations.
Asked again if he felt the issue might be related to finances, Eash noted that his understanding is that the owner has a full-time job and money in the bank, so finances should not be an issue when it comes to rectifying the noted violations. He also noted that the reason the homeowner was absent from Monday’s hearing was due to a work conflict.
“I just don’t think he has the initiative to do it,” Eash added of the homeowner.
Given Eash’s findings, the board voted first to find that the initial 90 days granted to the homeowner back in March had not been successful in getting the property brought back into compliance with city code.
The board then voted to have the case forwarded on to the city’s legal department for enforcement action.
According to Stegelmann, that action could include ordering the homeowner to either vacate the property or repair what’s causing the residence to be unsafe. Should the homeowner not follow through with that directive, one potential option would be for the city to file suit, have a receiver appointed to essentially take over the project, and get it cleaned up and brought back into compliance with city code.
“For me, it would be different if there was some movement forward, and he was making progress, but there doesn’t seem to be any progress,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, added prior to Monday’s vote. “And if what we believe is on this property, it feels like this is a real health hazard for the owner and the neighbors.”
Stegelmann also noted that should a mental health component be found to have played some part in the case, that issue can be addressed as part of any forthcoming legal proceedings.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Direct Line Communications Inc. for permission to adjust traffic along Greene Road between U.S. 33 and Bashor Road for four days beginning Tuesday for a fiber optic conduit installation project. Only one lane of traffic with be restricted at any given time during the work, and traffic controls will include signs, cones and flaggers as required.
• Approved a recommendation by the Goshen Traffic Commission to place “No Parking” signs between the trail and roadway along Ninth Street between College Avenue and Jackson Street due to ongoing issues with vehicles blocking the roadway.
• Approved the hiring of Dana Hollar as a special police officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the hiring of Jonathon Fannin as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the promotion of Justin Rayl from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the retirement of Capt. Gary Mast from the Goshen Fire Department effective July 12. He served the department for more than 24 years.
• Approved a $9,200 contract with Mark Daniels to develop artwork for the new GPS-enabled app being developed for use with the city’s new Goshen Sensory Trail Project. The project, which is 100% funded by a Community Connections for People with Disabilities (CCPWD) grant, seeks to help connect individuals with disabilities to the health benefits and wonder of nature.
• Announced that in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, city offices will be closed Monday, July 5. Therefore, the regularly scheduled Board of Public Works and Safety meeting will be moved to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Goshen Police & Courts Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.