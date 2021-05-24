GOSHEN — A vacant Goshen home was found unsafe for human habitation during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
Monday’s hearing involved a vacant property at 221 W. Wilden Ave., owned by Ron Davidhizar, 203 Middlebury St., Goshen.
According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, the property was originally inspected on Nov. 18, 2020, and was found to have a number of violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.
A sampling of the 10 safety violations referenced by Eash included: broken glass, trash, dead animals and animal feces were found throughout the structure; windows and exterior doors were missing or broken, leaving the property open and not secured; paint throughout the property was chipping and peeling; holes and cracks in the foundation were found, compromising the structural strength and weather resistance of the structure; and electrical wiring had been cut throughout the structure.
Following the Nov. 18 inspection, attempts were made to reinspect the property on March 1, 2021, and April 1, 2021, but were unsuccessful, he said.
However, Eash indicated Monday that an inspection of the home early Monday morning revealed that little action had been taken to repair the previously discovered violations.
“Other than securing the property and partial cleaning of debris, little progress has been made since the original inspection,” Eash told the board. “While conducting my original inspection, I witnessed that all the windows and glass doors had been busted out, and the property had become accessible to people and animals. The owner failed to secure the property, and the city got an injunction to get the property secured.”
Of the 10 originally identified violations, Eash noted that the first, involving the broken glass, trash and dead animals throughout the building, appeared to be the only violation to be at least substantially complete as of Monday’s inspection.
“Due to the failing condition of the property, the building department recommendation is that this property is to be found unsafe and to be demolished,” Eash said of his findings.
When asked what his intentions for the property are moving forward, Davidhizar informed the board that his plan since purchasing the property about six years ago has always been to “fix it up” and rent it.
Ask why he hadn’t made much progress on that plan in the years since he purchased the property, Davidhizar noted that up until recently, a neighbor of the home had been creating a lot of problems for him, which led to his decision not to put much money into the property.
However, Davidhizar went on to note that the problematic neighbor no longer resides next to his property, which has renewed his interest in renovating and renting the home.
“I was a little bit hesitant to put a lot of money into it, although it certainly needed some work, because of his existence right next door,” Davidhizar said of the former neighbor. “So, although we kept it up — mowed the lawns, trimmed the shrubbery, kept things looking decent around there — we did not do a whole lot of work on the inside; some, but not a lot. Now that that problem has been eliminated, we are ready to move ahead with improving this house.”
Asked how long he felt he needed to complete the necessary repairs, Davidhizar said he felt he could have the property fixed up and rentable by November of this year.
That suggestion did not sit well with the board’s members, who felt that timeframe was far too generous, and instead agreed to a more structured timeline for when various aspects of the property must be brought up to city code.
But first, given the extent of the listed safety issues and the lack of observed repairs, the home was found by the board to be in violation of the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance and deemed unsafe for human habitation.
A motion was then passed requiring that Davidhizar have the yard mowed by June 1, and that the exterior of the house and garage have any loose siding and soffit, damaged windows or damaged doors be either repaired to the building department’s satisfaction or replaced within the next four weeks.
Rounding out the approved motions was a call to continue Monday’s hearing to June 21, during which Davidhizar will be asked to show all items referenced in the previous motion have been taken care of satisfactorily, after which additional time may be granted for him to take care of the remainder of the cited violations.
