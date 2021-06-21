GOSHEN — A Goshen home located on the city’s northwest side was found to be in violation of the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
Monday’s hearing involved a vacant property at 4410 Midway Road, owned by Ronnie and Mary Lou Martin, 24093 C.R. 126, Goshen.
According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, the property was originally inspected on Feb. 16 and found to have a number of violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.
An order was then issued to have the discovered violations corrected by June 25. A breakdown of the ordered corrections includes:
• Removal of debris and trash from the interior of the home, including proper removal and disposal of paint cans that are located too close to the water heater. The order also included clearing debris from around the furnace, water heater and electrical panel.
• Removal of all obstructions, such as boarded-up doors, not allowing for property egress of the property and easy passage throughout the house.
• Turning the water service at the home back on and reinstalling the water meter.
Eash noted that the home was re-inspected on May 10, which showed no significant improvements had been made to the property. A notification was then issued informing the owners that a hearing would be held at Monday’s Board of Works meeting for the purpose of reviewing the case.
However, Eash indicated Monday that an inspection of the home early Monday morning revealed that little action had been taken to remedy the previously discovered violations.
“This morning I inspected the property at 4410 Midway Road. I wasn’t able to inspect the interior of the property, and every attempt I have made to contact the owner has been unanswered,” Eash told the board’s members. “I sent two letters to request and inspection, and never received a reply. I then requested an inspection warrant and executed that on Feb. 16 of this year.
“With the condition of the exterior of the property this morning, and from previous inspections, there has been little to no compliance,” Eash added of the case. “Per the Utilities Office, there has been little to no usage since 2018. So, the Building Department’s recommendation is that it be ordered to be cleaned.”
The board’s members agreed, and a motion was approved ordering the property owners to have the violations corrected within 30 days of Monday’s meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by representatives of the College Farm Neighborhood to close a one-block section of South 13th Street between Mervin Avenue and Leroy Street from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 for a neighborhood block party.
• Approved the resignation of Logan Campbell, a patrolman with the Goshen Police Department, effective July 7.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Adriana Fernandez as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved conditional offers of employment to Michael Fairfield, Daniel Kurtz and Timothy Perry as probationary firefighters with the Goshen Fire Department.
