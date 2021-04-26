GOSHEN — Goshen firefighters respond to a two-story house fire Monday afternoon at 312 E. Monroe St.
According to fire officials at the scene no injuries were sustained and the cause remains under investigation.
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 2:29 pm
Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.
