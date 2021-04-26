Goshen home devastated in fire in the 300 block of East Monroe Street

Goshen firefighters respond to a two-story house fire Monday afternoon at 312 E. Monroe St. in Goshen. According to fire officials no injuries were sustained and the cause remains under investigation.

GOSHEN — Goshen firefighters respond to a two-story house fire Monday afternoon at 312 E. Monroe St.

According to fire officials at the scene no injuries were sustained and the cause remains under investigation.

