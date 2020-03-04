Over the past few months, Goshen High School senior Priya Sommers has, at times, transformed into a country-music vocalist.
And a mental gymnast.
“I did the musicals at the middle school. In eighth grade, I was the baker’s wife in ‘Into the Woods,’” Sommers said prior to rehearsal for the school’s spring musical “Big Fish” Friday afternoon.
“That was the most lines I’ve ever had, so I kinda gathered what I remembered of how I remembered those lines and applied it here,” she said.
A four-year theater participant and three-year member of the school’s advanced choir and The Crimsonaires, Sommers said, while rehearsing lines, her father would call on her to emit a country twang, sometimes randomly selecting sections of scripted dialogue, both to jog his daughter’s memory.
“My dad did theater in college and he has a bunch of different games, like, different ways to memorize lines, like saying them in different funny voices,” said 18-year-old Sommers, dressed in a lab coat, scrubs, with a stethoscope around her neck, sitting at stage left in the school’s auditorium. “Just repetition, over and over, until you get it and know and can say it backwards and in different accents. It was kinda cool because we hadn’t really done that since I was in eighth grade.”
Running March 12-15 at the school, “Big Fish” centers around the story of traveling salesman Edward Bloom and his son Will, who attempts to dissect the meaning behind his father’s fantastic stories. The two-act musical has an estimated run time of two hours and 10 minutes.
“The real main difference is no one had ever heard of ‘Big Fish,’” Sommers said of how the musical stacks up to past GHS productions. “(Musical director Katie O’Leary) announced it and we were all like, ‘OK.’ We got to know the show better and we all fell in love with it. It’s an amazing show; the music is great. I think getting to connect with the show without any preconceived ideas about it was really unique and helped us a lot.”
O’Leary said Sommers’ role of Dr. Bennett required permission from rights holders, granted through a single email, because her character, and that of Zacky Price, had words altered within dialogue relating to the actors’ sexes.
“I watched the movie and watched the musical. I saw what other Dr. Bennetts did with the character,” bi-racial Sommers said of her process. “What was interesting to me is all the shows I’ve seen, and the movie, Dr. Bennett was a guy, I had to figure out what that means to me to be, like, a woman and also a person of color in the role. In that time frame, it probably wouldn’t have been filled by a person of color.”
Starring as a young Will, 18-year-old senior Maija Short snagged her first leading role. Short is also a violinist in the symphonic orchestra, the Camerata chamber orchestra and a vocalist in the school’s advanced choir.
“I’ve definitely developed into a more independent (performer). I persevere, I think, a lot because the music’s gotten more challenging since I’ve been in Camerata, and it’s forced me to focus and have a lot of confidence in myself. The same in advanced choir because it’s my first year,” she said.
“… I’ve just been interested and a little nervous to try musical theater, but it’s been a fun experience. I saw people last year in the musical had a lot of fun, and it was a really fun show to watch, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Capping a four-year run in theater at GHS, 18-year-old senior Chris Guzman, cast as the older Edward, cited “Big Fish” as a sort of culmination, a production placing him in an unfamiliar leadership position of mentoring younger actors.
“It’s rough,” Guzman said. “It’s scary for me because it’s a whole lot of responsibility. But I love the opportunity to be a leader.”
Guzman, a playwright of one-act shorts and on track to study theater at Ball State University, said he typically allows himself an hour pre-performance to rehearse lines and ponder his character’s actions.
“At the beginning of this, it was so daunting just looking at the pages and looking at the lines I had to learn. Just putting it into motion onstage when we do our blocking really ingrains it in my memory, so the next time, I know, oh on this word, I move to this part of the stage. It helps me remember my blocking and what I’m saying onstage.”
What started in December during auditions, transitioning into long nights of rehearsals, note sessions and set design, the work behind “Big Fish” comes full circle for cast and crew next week.
“It feels like everything has happened so fast, from when we learned our lines and had our first table read, and now we’re doing a full run tonight,” Short said.
“Everything’s gone by so fast but it’s been a lot of fun.”
