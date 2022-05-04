Anna VanderWey, a senior at Goshen High School, works on a sculpture piece during ceramics class Tuesday.
Aldo Rodriguez, a senior at Goshen High School, works on a ceramic piece during class on May 3, 2022.
Goshen High School’s Art show will be held during May’s First Friday at the Goshen Theater.
GOSHEN — Goshen High School students will show off their artwork to the community at the Goshen Theater Friday.
The Goshen High School Art Show will be held at the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., from 5-7:30 p.m. as part of this month’s Goshen First Friday event: Eat Drink Shop Goshen.
“The big purpose is not just to show off to our parents, but also to show our work to the whole community,” Seth Krabill, an art teacher at Goshen High School.
The show will consist of roughly 160 pieces from more than 100 Goshen High School students, and a few Goshen Junior High students as well.
“We’ve got everything from 2D art to 3D art, Drawing 1 and very intro level classes all the way to AP, IB, Ceramics 3, Drawing 3, Painting 3. There’s going to be a very wide range,” Krabill said.
The show will exhibit just a small portion of the arts programming Goshen High School has to offer their students, and that their students may be able to offer to the community.
“We have print making, three levels of drawing, three levels of painting, three levels of ceramics, 3D art, 2D art, computer graphics, photography, AP and IB,” Krabill continued. “We’ve got lots and lots of options.”
Krabill said teaching art in schools has the added benefit of nurturing creativity in the mind.
“It’s really just accessing a different part of their brains,” Krabill said. “There are a lot of jobs that people don’t necessarily know about or think about that would include art. If you’re going into any sort of home construction, home renovation … A lot of employers aren’t just looking for someone that’s going to show up, do their work and go home. They want someone who’s going to be able to think creatively and add something new to what their company is doing.”
Next year there will be four art teachers at the high school, divvied up by each teacher’s main focus.
“One thing that’s really important to us is that we are not just teachers, we are also artists ourselves,” he said. “I’m a member of the ceramics clay guild and I love teaching ceramics and clay classes.”
A member of the Goshen Clay Artists Guild himself, Krabill went on to laude the Goshen community’s support toward local artists in the painters guild, photographers guild, clay artists guild, jewelers guild, printmakers guild, woodworkers guild and others.
“Goshen’s a really artsy place,” he said. “We have people coming from all around the U.S. to Goshen, specifically to become a ceramic artist.”
There will also be an awards presentation at 6:30 p.m.
