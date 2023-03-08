GOSHEN — Wednesday Addams is in love, and it could tear her family apart.
“The Addams Family” Broadway musical opens at Goshen High School tonight, Thursday, with the story of how the darkest member of the Addams family unintentionally teaches the rest of her creepy cohorts about love and friendship through adversity, complete with all the comedy and macabre expected from the ghoulish family.
The musical production highlighting America’s darkest family has remained a chart-topper in high school musical theater almost since its off-Broadway release. It’s kept it’s footing in the top three for nearly a decade.
“I think part of it is the themes of being an outsider and celebrating your uniqueness that really resonates with high school kids right now,” said GHS Music Director and Music Department Co-Chairperson Katie O’Leary.
The musical is so popular, in fact, that two Elkhart County high schools chose to perform it in the same season, just a week apart.
Concord High School’s musical presentation took place last weekend. Several Goshen High School students and performers even attended Concord’s performance, and her actors also wrote letters of support to them.
“It’s been fun to build some camaraderie across different schools,” O’Leary said. “They said it was just fun to get to watch it and hear the jokes and see how things might play out differently.”
O’Leary and her team pulled all the stops to make their upcoming show a success, even bringing in her cousin, a special effects makeup artist from Vancouver to train the teens on how to do the necessary spooky makeup. They spent a week learning makeup, not to mention the time they spent bringing in professionals to teach about stage flight, lighting and sound designers, and more.
“We try to do it in a way that is authentic to theater,” she said. “It kind of seems like magic that we get to this point but every day it is a rehearsal process.”
The process for kids begins in December with auditions, but O’Leary begins working on the musical yearly in May of the previous school year. Students spend two to three hours every weekday in rehearsal and it’s a significant amount of work
“We try to get students a lot of different and unique opportunities that if this is their only time to be in theater in their lifetime then they will have had rich educational opportunities, or if they’re going to go on and do theater, they have all of the necessary skills to go on and do that,” O’Leary added.
Goshen’s rich tradition of musical theater began with Marcia Yost, who began the program when she was in school and later returned as a teacher to continue the legacy.
“It was a major passion of hers and it is also a major passion of mine,” O’Leary said. “It is one of the few places and the few ways that we get together our visual arts, our performing arts — band, choir and orchestra students — all involved. We have artists who are also involved with set designing, so it’s something that we want this to be a celebration of all of the arts that we have at Goshen High School.”
There are four opportunities to watch “The Addams Family” musical at Goshen High School this weekend, and O’Leary’s confident every one of them will be different.
“One of the beautiful things about live performance is that it is a blip in time and we are all experiencing it together, and then when that moment has passed, even the next night it’s going to feel different,” O’Leary said. “It is this beautiful, unique ‘We are in this moment together’ and you can never return to it and we move on and get to make new magic the next night.”
Performances will be at GHS’s auditorium, 401 Lincolnway East, and will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
To purchase tickets, visit https://goshenhighschool.ludus.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.