GOSHEN — Plans to improve the capacity, safety and flow of Goshen High School’s parking lot got the green light from school board members during their meeting Monday evening.
Board members approved a request by Kelley Kitchen, executive director of finance and operations for Goshen Community Schools, to award the contract to Phend & Brown Inc. of Milford at a cost of $742,400. The firm submitted the lowest of seven bids for the project.
The expansion project will remove 55 parking spaces from the high school’s main, west parking lot with the goal of freeing up additional space to allow for the installation of a safer, smoother and more navigable travel route. The move will effectively drop the available parking spaces in the lot from 423 spaces down to 368 spaces.
However, while parking spots in the main parking area will be reduced, the plan also calls for the addition of two new, smaller parking areas to be located to the northwest and southwest of the main parking area.
According to the plan, the northwest parking area will add 28 parking spaces, while the southwest parking area will add an additional 63 parking spaces for the school.
Kitchen noted that the school’s other parking areas, located along Lincolnway East (33 spaces), near the football field (74 spaces) and at the band practice area (126 spaces), will remain the same.
All in all, the approved parking lot renovation will add 36 parking spaces for the high school, for a total of 736 spaces, while improving the overall safety and flow of the area, Kitchen explained.
She noted that cost to reconfigure the existing parking area and add the two additional parking areas came to $654,900, while an additional $87,500 will go toward the installation of a new sidewalk, plus repairs to an existing sidewalk on the east side of the building, bringing the total project cost to $742,400.
Speaking to the project’s timeline, GCS Interim Superintendent Steven Hope explained that while work on the parking lot renovation should begin shortly, it is possible that completion of the project may need to be delayed until next spring due to the lateness of the current construction season.
“So, depending on the weather, we might not get to the striping until spring, etc.,” Hope told the board.
The contract award was approved unanimously.
