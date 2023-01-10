GOSHEN — Goshen High School may be undergoing some major changes to its schedule, including the implementation of a complete block schedule and daily teacher prep period.
“We may be losing something, and I’ll be the first to say it’s not working and we’ll do something else,” Goshen High School Principal Cathy DeMeyer warned, “... but I believe this is going to work.”
DeMeyer met with the Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees to present the idea to board members Monday night.
A year ago, the district chose between a planning period each day for teachers or an SRT period for students. Since then, according to DeMeyer, teachers have continued to express a need for a planning period.
The district put it to teacher vote, and 78.3% voted for the return of their planning period.
To change the schedule, a few things will have to happen. The first change is that SRT will become RedHawk Hour.
“We had to get away from the idea that SRT runs at the same time all week,” DeMeyer said. “We don’t want it to be just a free for all or sleep time. We want it to be very targeted.”
The RedHawk Hour would occur during a designated class period each week, in the block schedule, and will vary in class period from student-to-student.
There would also be specific expectations implemented and changes made to the format. Seniors would be permitted to opt out of RedHawk Hour. Class sizes will also remain within average class sizes and specialized RedHawk Hour sections could be created for larger groups like band, choir and orchestra while music lessons and tutoring would be able to take place during all periods of the day rather than only during RedHawk Hour. Professional development would focus on student needs which will help staff continue to provide targeted instruction and intervention, according to DeMeyer.
The school is also looking at removing the all-period days, which have historically been on Mondays or Wednesdays. DeMeyer said with over 2,000 students in the school, all-period days feel unsafe during lunchtime hours.
“We definitely feel a different energy during the all-period day than we do on a block day,” she said. “Also, on an all-period day, our lunches have to overlap and there are 15-minute chunks of time where we have 1,000 students in the commons and the lunchroom. By sticking with the block day, we would only have a max of 500 students at lunch at a time.”
Board member Allan Kauffman acknowledged that if he were a teacher, he would prefer a prep period every day also, but recalled that a year ago, parents were asked what they preferred and the parents who participated in the survey indicated that they wanted daily SRT for students. He asked DeMeyer if she felt confident that the change would be what’s best for students to which DeMeyer explained that she believed it would benefit both parties in the long term.
RedHawk Hour teachers would also help students track assignments, grades and credits, and using the block scheduling, administrators believe they can get teachers a prep period each day as well. Teachers would either teach six class periods per week or five class periods and one RedHawk Hour, and have still have two class periods leftover — one on even days and one on odd days — for daily prep.
Maria Sanchez Schirch also expressed concerns, asking how parents feel about the new plan, and not having regular SRT. DeMeyer explained that with the change, in a two-week period, students will still have five 85-minute RedHawk Hour periods.
Other items to come before the board include:
During the first board meeting of the new year, former board president Bradd Weddell nominated Roger Nafziger to take his place as board president for 2023. Bradd Weddell was then selected as vice president, and Jose Elizalde was selected as secretary.
Board members were also assigned 2023 committee appointments. Nafziger will serve on the Goshen Parks and Recreation Board; Elizalde will serve on the Music Council; Mario Garber will serve on the Athletic Council; Weddell and Ryan Glick will serve in Building Trades; Maria Sanchez Schirch will serve on the Goshen Community Schools Foundation; Allan Kauffman will serve in legislation; and Weddell will serve on Redevelopment Commission
The Goshen School Board also approved the creation by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission of a residential tax increment finance district to be known as Cherry Creek. The support of the board is one of several steps that must be taken in order for a residential TIF to be created. GCS board indicated during the meeting that they support the measure because they expect the development, which will feature many types of housing and connect to existing pathways in Goshen, will increase the student population. The neighborhood will be in the Prairie View Elementary School district.
The board also confirmed a change in the district’s calendar for next school year. Next year, school will start Aug. 16 and conclude May 31, with fall break Oct. 23-27, Thanksgiving break Nov. 22-24, winter break Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, and spring break April 1 to 5.