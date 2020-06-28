GOSHEN — Bobbi Reyes watched her son, Saul Gallardo, graduate Sunday from Goshen High School and, she said after the ceremony, it was no different than when her other three children graduated.
Goshen High School 2020 graduate Lexi Tucker embraces her mother, Shelley Tucker, Sunday following her 1:30 p.m. commencement ceremony in the school's gymnasium. Looking on is Lexi's para — or paraprofessional educator — Wendy Potter, who has assisted Lexi in school since she was in fifth grade.
Kimberly King | The Goshen News
Goshen High School graduation held
Reyes and other family members of 2020 graduates sat in the upper bleachers in the school's gymnasium in groups six-feet apart. Masks were required inside the event by all attendees due to the coronavirus.
But, she said, it was just as emotional for her as when her other children graduated in a time when there wasn't a pandemic.
"It's very different than with my other kids," Reyes said. "The presence is different but the emotions are all the same."
One of Reyes' sons in attendance for Saul's graduation was Alex Cortez, who added, "It's part of history.
"I know it's not the same scenery," Cortez, a 2015 West Noble graduate, said, "but it wasn't much different without a mask."
Goshen High School held six commencement ceremonies throughout the day Sunday, beginning at noon, with the last ceremony held at 7:30 p.m.
A tweet from Goshen Schools Twitter account Sunday stated, "Each of the ceremonies/groups will be smaller but the honor will still be grand for all. We (heart) you, class of 2020. You have been amazing during these strange times! #HeartofaRedHawk"
