GOSHEN — Goshen High School student Karen Velazquez Valdes will be Mayor Jeremy Stutsman’s appointee to the City Council as the new youth adviser for the 2022-2023 school year.
Valdes, who is now finishing her junior year, was elected by the student body in an election which took place Thursday, according to a news release. Her fellow candidates were Jonathan Beas and Steven Peel.
Current youth adviser Adrian Mora will continue to serve with the City Council until June 6, at which time Valdes will be sworn in as the newest member of the council.
High school students also elected youth advisers to serve in other boards and commissions. The students in these races ran uncontested. They will serve in the following boards:
• Parks & Recreation Board — Elizabeth Dilworth
• Community Relations Commission — Tyra Gichobi
• Shade Tree Board — Samara Cleveland
• Mayor’s Environmental Advisory Committee — Briza Tayaguya-Delgado
• Goshen Community School Board — Lauren Grant
State law allows mayors to appoint a person younger than 18 years of age to serve as a non-voting member to the council and other commissions, and as an adviser on matters concerning the youth, the release added. Stutsman has instead encouraged Goshen High School to elect a student to represent them and all the younger constituents in the city.
This is the seventh year in a row that the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office, Goshen Community Schools and the City of Goshen have collaborated to hold elections at the high school.