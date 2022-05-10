GOSHEN — There are people who volunteer their time and then there are people who volunteer their lives.
Betty Mullet is a lifer and was among the many people honored Thursday during Goshen Health’s annual spring volunteer appreciation event at West Goshen Church.
Mullet was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for sharing more than 9,000 hours in 15 service areas over the past 20-plus years.
Also honored were Susan Wirt for sharing 31,000 hours over the past 20-plus years and Donald Sibal for 25 years of service and “countless hugs.”
“We were delighted to get together and celebrate the impact of our amazing volunteers,” said Jim Caskey, vice president of Goshen Health Foundation and campaign director. “Due to COVID restrictions the last two years, we had to find other ways to show them our appreciation. We are blessed to have so many volunteers who graciously share their time and talents with us, some for many years.”
Fifty volunteers received service hour awards at the event, ranging from 500 up to 31,000 hours, and 24 received awards for their years of service, ranging from five to 25.
A special dedication was given by Goshen’s City Forester Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, honoring volunteers who passed away in 2021. A catalpa tree will be planted in their honor at Fidler’s Pond, with a special plaque to commemorate their volunteer services to Goshen Health.
To find out more about volunteering at Goshen Health, go to GoshenHealth.com or contact Volunteer@GoshenHealth.com or 574-364-2633.
