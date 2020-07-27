GOSHEN — Goshen Health officials released the latest numbers on COVID-19 activity at the hospital.
“Lots of patients are coming through COVID-19 without being very sick, but we have had 18 deaths so far at our hospital (70 in our county) and even one death is difficult for that patient’s friends and family,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “We are grateful to everyone in the community who continues to take all the recommended precautions — physical distancing, wearing masks, handwashing and staying home when sick. When you keep yourself from getting infected, you are preventing harm to others, especially those closest to you.”
As of Monday, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 10,667 tests completed
- 1,376 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 13.6%)
- 8,723 negative test results
- 521 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 188 hospital admissions
- 176 hospital discharges
- 18 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
