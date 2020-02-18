Goshen Health to unveil lost history

GOSHEN — When construction was set to begin on Goshen Hospital’s new four-story patient tower recently, officials knew there was a possibility a time capsule had been placed in the original wing built in 1954.
But confirmation came in the fall of 2019, when the son of a former Goshen mayor read an ad in the newspaper about an upcoming transformation celebration event at the hospital.
It turned out the time capsule was closer to Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer, than he thought.
“We knew there was possibly a time capsule somewhere in the 1954 structure, but didn’t know where until Doug Roth, a retired colleague, shared a newspaper clipping his father (former Mayor Rollin R. Roth) had saved saying there was one and the general location of it,” Mark Podgorski, vice president of hospital operations, said Tuesday.
The location? Under Christophel’s office.
“It was located in the 1953 cornerstone that was located in the original entrance of Goshen Hospital,” Podgorski said. “Later, this became the office of Randy Christophel.”
On Tuesday, Christophel and Podgorski showcased the time capsule, which was found when the old hospital wing was demolished recently. While they wouldn’t reveal the contents, they did announce plans to host the unveiling at 11 a.m. Monday at Goshen Hospital’s Birch and Walnut conference rooms, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen.
“We are planning on adding a new time capsule to the new addition. The event is open to the public and will also be broadcast on Facebook live at 11:15 a.m.,” Christophel said, adding there will be guest speakers and community members who have items to share that relate to the 1954 structure.
