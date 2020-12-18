GOSHEN — A push on the sleeve. A quick stick. The application of a Band-Aid. It was all over.
That’s how the vaccinations of the first Goshen Health employees went Thursday morning as they received their first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Anne Love, a nurse practitioner at Keystone Family Physicians, was one of the first in line.
"I am very optimistic about it," Love said of the Pfizer vaccine Goshen Health staff received. "I think the trials were very rigorous. The things that people worry about it being rushed were not from the trial. The trial itself was not rushed, it was all the pieces around it, the bureaucracy, the funding, the manufacturing and distribution, the organization of administrating and getting it out to the public. All the vaccine trials I have read about have been very, very reassuring with 95% effectiveness rate. I don’t think any of us thought it would be that high of an effectiveness rate, so it is pretty exciting.”
Love and the other Goshen Health employees received their first doses Friday and will return in 21 days for a second Pfizer vaccine. The staff was cautioned Friday to make sure they receive a second dose of the Pfizer product because Goshen Health may also be receiving the Moderna vaccine soon after it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. The Moderna product is also a two-dose vaccination. The second Moderna dose will be administered 28 days after the first.
Goshen Health received 975 doses of vaccine this week and will receive the same amount next week. The health system has about 1,900 employees.
NOT OVER YET
Even though she has been vaccinated, Love said she will continue to wear a face mask and practice social distancing and hand-washing precautions.
"So even if I am protected, we want to make sure if you are in that 5% that you actually get it that we are not transmitting it to others."
Dr. Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer at Goshen Health, has been a leading voice during the pandemic in Elkhart County in urging the public to use masks, social distancing and hand-washing to control the spread of the virus. He also received one of the first vaccinations Friday.
"I want to be as safe and healthy as I can be,” Nafziger said. "We have a safe and effective vaccine to prevent COVID. COVID is now the leading cause of death in the United States, and to have a vaccine that prevents the leading cause of death is amazing and wonderful."
A Goshen News online survey this week showed 48% of the respondents said they would not be vaccinated. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Monday found just the opposite result, in that 40% of the respondents said they would get the vaccine as soon as possible while 44% said they would take some time before getting vaccinated. ABC News reported 15% of those who responded said they would never get vaccinated.
Nafziger’s thought about those who don’t want to get the vaccine is, "We are going to see a lot more people willing to take the vaccine after they have friends and family take the vaccine and they see with their own eyes that it is safe."
And how long will the vaccine be effective?
Nafziger said, "That is the primary thing we don’t have good data on yet. Because really the safety measures, the safety observations, were done for two months because that is when the vast and overwhelming number of side effects will appear. That is how long they waited to move ahead with approving the vaccine. So, it is pretty clear that you get a couple months of protection. Honestly, I will be surprised if you don’t get a year of protection. But whether that is five years or 10 years, we don’t know yet."
The vaccines were developed to prevent illness, according to Nafziger, and it is not clear how much reduction in transmission of the disease will result from vaccination. He added that with vaccinations against other viruses transmission rates do decline and he expects the same will occur with COVID-19.
"I anticipate it is going to be an important step in interrupting the transmission of this virus, but it is still important in the next two weeks, when just a few health care workers like myself will be protected, or starting to develop immunity to allow us to be protected, it is really going to be important that people do their best in avoiding getting sick over Christmas and New Year's."
His advice is, “Not to swap air with people outside our households,” and to continue to maintain social distancing and hand sanitation.
"This is our chance to do the right thing so mom or grandma can celebrate Christmas with us in 2021,” he said.
