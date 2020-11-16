GOSHEN — Exhausted healthcare workers and a continuing high number of COVID-19 patients have Goshen Hospital asking the community to step in and help.
“We believe there are skilled people in our community who could help us weather this pandemic together,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “We invite you to consider if you are someone who could make a difference at this crucial point in time.”
To help with the staffing needs, people in the community with a medical background or training are asked to contact Goshen Health at 574-364-2626 or careers@GoshenHealth.com.
Those who do not have a medical background can contact them as well, hospital officials stated in a Facebook post.
According to Goshen Health officials, the number of patients on the COVID-19 unit is slightly less than last week, at 39 Monday.
“Many healthcare workers are exhausted. We don’t have enough people to meet our staffing needs and it’s heart-breaking for providers to lose patients whose lives they are trying desperately to save,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. “In addition, we continue to be concerned about having to postpone important surgeries because COVID-19 patients are filling our intensive care unit beds. We need everyone to do everything they can to reduce the spread of this virus — wear a mask when you’re around people not in your household, avoid gatherings, reconsider your Thanksgiving plans, attend church online. Please stay home as much as you can to protect yourself and others.”
Below is COVID-19 activity for Goshen Health as of Nov. 16, going back to March 11.
Testing:
- 21,030 tests completed
- 3,093 positive test results (overall positivity rate of 15%)
- 17,564 negative test results
- 270 outstanding test results
Hospitalizations:
- 475 hospital admissions
- 437 hospital discharges
- 50 confirmed COVID-19 positive related mortalities
These numbers are updated daily Monday to Friday at GoshenHealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.