GOSHEN — Goshen Health has added Trine University as a partner to help their registered nurses complete a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
The online program consists of 11 courses and can be completed in one year. Additionally, spouses of nurses in the program are eligible for discounted tuition — and first-year dependent children are eligible for a $2,000 Goshen Health Legacy Scholarship to attend Trine University's Angola campus.
"We are pleased to offer our nurses and their families the opportunity to advance their education through this new arrangement," said Julie Crossley, MSN, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer for Goshen Health in a news release. "Investing in our Colleagues' education strengthens the professionalism of our nurses, deepens their compassion for their patients and increases job satisfaction."
Goshen Health Colleagues who enroll in Trine's RN-to-BSN program will benefit from $250-per-credit-hour tuition.
"Trine University is proud to partner with Goshen Health to offer its Colleagues an affordable, convenient pathway to earning their Bachelor of Science in nursing degree," said Kim Bennett, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Trine. "Studies show having more nurses trained at the bachelor's level positively impacts patient care, while providing more career and educational options for employees."
To find out more about this program, visit trine.link/goshen-health.