GOSHEN — Goshen Health’s mobile gardens strives to improve community health.
Every three years, Goshen Health does a community health needs assessment to identify what the health priorities are in the community. After a recent assessment, it was discovered that one of the top health priorities is food security.
“We were made aware of a grant from the Indiana Department of Health to lead initiatives that would help to improve the health of the community,” said Stacy Bowers, Goshen Health Community Engagement Manager. “Part of Goshen Health’s mission is to improve the health of the community. So we applied for funding and received it to support three projects.”
One of the three projects was the mobile gardens.
“Once we received the grant funding we worked with Goshen College public health students to canvas zip codes in our service areas,” Bowers said. “We were trying to target zip codes in our service areas that had high SVI scores.”
After the locations were identified, interviews were conducted.
“We wanted to make sure that those who would be using the gardens are interested and would engage in them,” Bowers said.
After finding a location, everything was provided for the site to develop a garden there.
“We provided the containers, and the plants, and the seeds, and the soil, and all of that necessary for gardening and worked with the site to help get that up and get that going,” Bowers said.
As well as the supplies provided, each location was paired with a master gardener.
“The master gardeners are working with those sites especially who don’t have someone there that has that gardening expertise, that can help them with planting, questions, education and concerns,” Bowers said.
One of the mobile gardens is located at The Post in Goshen, 301 E. Lincoln Ave.
The Post is primarily an after school program, but it is open two days a week during the summer.
“The best part is when we cook with the kids, showing them how to prepare it and that’s one of the things I'm really looking forward to,” said Nicki Kucalao, Executive Director of The Post.
Currently at The Post, they have a variety of produce growing such as tomatoes, squash, lettuce, herbs, sweet potatoes, watermelon, peppers, cucumbers and carrots.
“A lot of times kids don’t get a lot of exposure to fruits and vegetables,” Bowers said. "So they’re introduced to it, they can get involved in growing it, cooking it. Hopefully then they’ll adopt those healthy behaviors.”
There are a total of seven mobile garden locations, with R Yoder and Alpha Lumber building and donating the carts, which are the small wooden boxes that the gardens are placed in.
“Our hope is to apply for some additional funding to expand into additional sites in the summer of 2024,” Bowers said.
For more information, visit goshenhealth.com/about-us/newsroom/growing-healthier-communities-mobile-gardens.