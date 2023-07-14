Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY JULY 16... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for all of northern Indiana on Sunday for PM 2.5 levels... Fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will also adversely impact air quality. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the Internet at: http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ && For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web; site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web; site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.