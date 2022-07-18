GOSHEN — Goshen Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mother’s room at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds Monday afternoon.
Goshen Health lactation consultant Carrie Bechtel delivered remarks on the features of the new room.
“We are so excited to have this space for our community," she said. "We know that Elkhart County is one of the biggest fairs in the country and we really like to show that we are providing positive breast-feeding messaging and support for our community. This is just one really simple way for us to do that.
"It’s a clean, cool space that is designed for moms to come in here off the midway, off the busyness of the fair area to get away to feed their baby, change a diaper. As we help to support women in reaching their breast feeding goals, we make a healthier community because we know that the longer women can breast feed, the more health benefits we have for the littlest people in our community, as well as the women in our community.”
Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Michael Christofeno expressed his gratitude toward Goshen Health.
“We celebrate not just this new mother’s room," he said, "we celebrate our long and strong relationship with Goshen Health. We really appreciate your commitment for the community to our fairgoers and to the fair. This is just one more example. We always appreciated the tent that you put up. This is a huge improvement over that and we really appreciate that.”