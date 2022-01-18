GOSHEN — Enrollment is open for emergency medical technician classes offered by the Goshen Health Education Department.
The five-month course introduces students to basic skills and knowledge needed for EMT certification. Students receive instruction on emergency medical services, including trauma, medical assessment and resuscitation.
Classes begin Feb. 7 and continue through July 6. Students must have access to the internet as there will be both online and classroom learning.
To register, contact Goshen Health Education at 574-364-2621. Applicants must have completed high school or have their GED and be at least 18 years. Class size is limited to 20 students. Tuition costs $900 per student.
Students are not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but it is recommended, Goshen Health officials stated in a press release, adding to "keep in mind that it could possibly become a requirement in the future."
EMTs provide emergency medical care outside the hospital for people of all ages. They also transport patients with life-threatening emergencies and those in need of non-emergency care or routine medical transportation.
"Our community depends on highly trained front-line healthcare professionals to save lives every day," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "We are honored to help students pursue their dreams of a rewarding career in emergency medical care."
More than 95% of students graduate from the Goshen Health EMT education program and are eligible to take the National Registry exam.
Goshen Hospital has provided training in advanced emergency medical care for more than three decades. The EMT training program is approved by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and meets state-specific guidelines.
For more information, contact Goshen Health Education at 574-364-2621.
