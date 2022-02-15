Goshen Health nurse honored with DAISY award

GOSHEN — Goshen Health Registered Nurse Angela Scott is now an award recipient.
In 2022, Goshen Health began participating in DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Awards, an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day,” according to a Goshen Health news release.
Patients and their families were invited to nominate nurses they felt had provided them with exceptional care.
Matthews and Hemphill were present when Scott was presented with the DAISY Award Feb. 4. As a DAISY honoree, Scott received a sculpture called The Healer’s Touch, along with benefits and opportunities to attend a conference of her choice and receive reduced tuition for certifications and chamber courses.
Jeannette Matthews and her husband Dennis Hemphill (who goes by Tom) nominated Scott, a nurse in in Day Surgery. After her husband had undergone a difficult treatment, Matthews wrote, “… the procedure left him discouraged and in pain. That’s where the second-floor recovery nurses came in. I can’t say enough good about ALL the nurses, but especially Angie. There was no stone unturned to make him as comfortable as possible, helping soothe him. She stayed even though all of her other patients were gone ….. We still talk about her and how much of a difference she made, how she took time for us.”
“We are so pleased to honor the compassionate and excellent work of our nursing Colleagues through the DAISY Award,” said Julie Crossley, Goshen Health Chief Nursing Officer. “We celebrate the difference Angie made in Jeannette’s and Tom’s lives, at a time when they especially needed compassionate care.”
To nominate a nurse at Goshen Health for the DAISY Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/DAISY-Award. The DAISY Foundation (who promotes and distributes the awards) was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999.
“During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family,” the release said. “When he died, they felt compelled to say ‘thank you’ to nurses in a very public way.”
To learn more visit DAISYFoundation.org.
