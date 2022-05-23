GOSHEN — Goshen Health nurse Starla Martin was recently awarded the Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem Award.
The award, DAISY for short, is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the “skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day,” the release reads. Patients and their families were invited to nominate nurses they felt had provided them with exceptional care.
Goshen Health patient Angela Studebaker nominated Martin, who works on the Oncology Unit.
In her nomination letter, Studebaker wrote, “As a trauma survivor and a patient with severe pneumonia, nights were hard during my 26-day stay in January. Starla became my regular nurse. She always went the extra mile to help me feel safe and cared for. I’d wake up often and push my call light or call her name if I thought she was in the room. I would often apologize for bothering her. She would say, ‘You’re not bothering me! I enjoy taking care of you!’ She always had a huge smile on her face when saying it. In the wee hours of the morning, we would talk and laugh. One morning I was apologizing, and she said ‘You’re the reason I come to work each night. Angela, what would I do without you!’ I will never forget that moment. I knew I mattered.”
The DAISY Foundation, which promotes and distributes the awards, was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the rare auto-immune disease idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in 1999. During his hospitalization, his family deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Barnes as well as the entire family. To say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way, they created the nonprofit.
“We are so pleased to honor the compassion of our nursing colleagues through the DAISY Award,” said Julie Crossley, Goshen Health chief nursing officer. “We are inspired by the difference Starla made during a difficult period of Angela’s life, when she especially needed that extra support and caring.”
Studebaker was also present when Martin was presented with the DAISY Award. As a DAISY honoree, Martin received a sculpture titled “The Healer’s Touch,” along with benefits and opportunities to attend a conference of her choice and receive reduced tuition for certifications and chamber courses.
To nominate a nurse at Goshen Health for the DAISY Award, visit GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/DAISY-Award.