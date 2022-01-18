GOSHEN — Lisa Wine, a certified public accountant, will join Goshen Health as the organization’s chief financial officer later this month.
Wine, who most recently served as the chief financial officer for the South Bend Clinic, has also held positions of leadership at Crowe Horwath LLP and Madison Center, South Bend. Earlier in her career, she worked at Goshen Health as finance manager.
“Lisa has accumulated vast financial experience in multiple areas across health care which will immediately benefit our organization,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We are so excited to welcome Lisa back to Goshen Health. Her knowledge of our culture and commitment to serving our community was a key influence in drawing her back to our organization.”
Wine received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Manchester University and has 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles.
