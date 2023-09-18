GOSHEN — Goshen Health has launched a collaborative project with grant funding from the Indiana Department of Health to increase physical activity in local parks. By scanning a QR code located on signs near benches, the Park Bench Fitness program gives community members access to free exercise videos led by a Goshen Health exercise physiologist. The videos are available in English and Spanish and give participants an opportunity to get a full body workout using nothing more than a simple park bench.
“We’re excited about this collaborative effort to promote new and creative ways to encourage community members to be more physically active, while also spending time outside,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and CEO in a press release. “We look forward to expanding this program in the future with additional park partnerships and resources to help our community thrive”.
Project partners include: City of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, Elkhart County Parks, Goshen Parks & Recreation, Nappanee Parks & Recreation, Syracuse Parks & Recreation and the City of Warsaw Parks & Recreation.
For more information or to find participating park locations, visit GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/Park-Bench-Fitness.