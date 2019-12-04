GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital recently built a new cardiac catheterization lab, hospital officials announced Friday.
The cardiac catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure that enables cardiologists to access the heart and circulatory system with a small poke in a patient’s wrist or groin to see how well the blood vessels are working, according to a news release from the hospital. If blood flow in an artery is blocked, often the cardiologist can repair it to restore normal blood flow to the heart — without having to schedule another procedure or cut the chest open for bypass surgery.
“Cardiac catheterization is the most common heart procedure we do, and minimally invasive heart procedures are the most common interventions,” Ram Khattri Chettri, service line administrator with Goshen Heart and Vascular Services, said. “This new lab allows us to get procedures done more safely and in less time.”
Other benefits of the new lab are that it enables physicians to do vascular procedures through the entire body and it is equipped with better imaging capabilities to view the heart and vascular system with greater clarity and specificity than ever before.
Finally, patients’ exposure to radiation and imaging chemicals (also called “contrast media”) is reduced in the new lab. The new technology delivers higher quality and greater protection for patients and professionals as all new and advanced technologies do, the news release stated.
The catheterization lab is the main stop for heart attack patients.
“This new catheterization lab allows people in our community to receive state-of-the-art care,” said Randy Christophel, hospital president and chief executive officer. “Investing in this lab reflects our commitment to providing innovative and outstanding care to heart patients, at a time when heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. for men and women.”
